Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 1:09 pm
11:55 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Grant

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…
…WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From noon today to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution when outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and
gloves.

