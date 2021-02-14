Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Grant County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…
…WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From noon today to noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution when outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and
gloves.
&&