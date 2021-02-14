Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…

…WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From noon today to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution when outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and

gloves.

&&