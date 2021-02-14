Wisconsin Update: One more dead from COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 34 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WKOW) -- One more person was added to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 34 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Saturday afternoon, 421 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 40 from the day prior.

Of those, 125 are in the ICU, up 5 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 503 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 3,683 negative results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 537,955, or 96.9 percent, are considered recovered.

As of Wednesday, the state Department of Health said that they have administered 949,484 vaccines to Wisconsin residents, an increase of approximately 26,000 from the day before. That translates to 12.2 percent of state residents who have received at least one dose according to DHS. In Western Wisconsin to date, 52,760 people have received the vaccine, an increase of approximately 900 doses. It equates to 14.1 percent of people in Western Wisconsin who have had at least one dose of the vaccine. The DHS figures show that 26,612 doses of the vaccine were given to residents in La Crosse County, an increase of 200 from the day before. Find more about COVID-19 vaccine distribution here.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 17 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. That is three fewer than the day before. Three people are currently in intensive care, one more from the previous day.

15 new cases were reported in La Crosse County. The state also adjusted its statistics and removed one case from the totals. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 1

1 10-19: 7

7 20-29: 3

3 30-39: 1

1 40-49: 1

1 50-59: 0

0 60-69: 0

0 70-79: 2

2 80-89: 0

0 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 1,306 (+2) 7 2.14 Crawford 1,657 (+2) 17 1.86 Grant 4,600 (+7) 79 6.71 Jackson 2,571 23 2.14 La Crosse 12,027 (+15) 75 17.43 Monroe 4,215 (+3) 30 8 Trempealeau 3,358 (+4) 36 6 Vernon 1,793 39 2.43 *DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

