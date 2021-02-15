Major Australian media company strikes Google news pay deal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Seven West Media has become the largest Australian news media business to strike a deal with Google to pay for journalism. Google and the publicly listed broadcast television, print and online publishing company announced their partnership a day before Parliament is scheduled to consider draft laws that would force the digital giant and Facebook to pay for Australian news. The announcement also follows weekend discussions between Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google.