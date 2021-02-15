Bitter cold will ease this week.

Bitter cold weather continues...

Temperatures went as low as -35 last night in Black River Falls. In La Crosse our overnight low fell to -21. A slow warm trend begins this week, but readings will stay below normal through at least Saturday.

Wind Chill Advisory...

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10 am Tuesday wind chills as low as -35 degrees. Highs will begin to moderate and reach into the lower to middle teens in the afternoon.

Flurries Wednesday...

A weak weather system will slide through the area Wednesday, but limited moisture will mean a chance of flurries for the afternoon with little accumulation expected.

Temperature trends...

Highs will reach into the teens on Wednesday, and then into the 20s on Thursday. The cold air mass will remain on Friday, but an approaching storm system will boost readings, especially on Sunday. A low pressure area will bring a chance of shoveling snow on Sunday. It is much too early to look at amounts and the ultimate track of the system.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden