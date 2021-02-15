Skip to Content

Brewers acquire outfielder Derek Fisher from Blue Jays

New
8:23 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired outfielder Derek Fisher from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations and a player to be named later. The 27-year-old Fisher batted .226 with one homer and seven RBIs in 16 games last season. He had a .359 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage. He has a career batting average of .194 with a .662 OPS and 17 homers and 52 RBIs in 168 games. Fisher is a right-handed thrower and left-handed hitter who has MLB experience at all three outfield positions. He has spent the majority of time in left field.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content