Brewers acquire outfielder Derek Fisher from Blue Jays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired outfielder Derek Fisher from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations and a player to be named later. The 27-year-old Fisher batted .226 with one homer and seven RBIs in 16 games last season. He had a .359 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage. He has a career batting average of .194 with a .662 OPS and 17 homers and 52 RBIs in 168 games. Fisher is a right-handed thrower and left-handed hitter who has MLB experience at all three outfield positions. He has spent the majority of time in left field.