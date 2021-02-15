Changes to Coulee Region Mardi Gras 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Yet another event impacted due to COVID-19, this time it's Coulee Region Mardi Gras.

They help the Aquinas Catholic Schools (ACS) raise money through a series of events, like parades, festivals, and costume balls.

The grant program had $25,000 in place for the 2020-2021 school year.

This year, they're still hosting a fundraising event this year with the theme of "Masquer-AID." It's a large raffle like they've done in the past. Proceeds go straight to the classroom said Coulee Region Mardi Gras Rex Tom Kratt.

"It's kind of unique. The money that we raise we let the teachers come to us and request grants from that money," said Kratt. "They're the ones that are putting the ideas together of how to spend the money, how it impacts them best in the classroom."

Their fundraising event goes through March 31. Click here for more on how to donate and participate in the raffle.