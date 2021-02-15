Dangerous cold continues but a gradual climb is ahead

Several records tied/broken over the weekend as well as a few records barely missed. Cold high temperatures Saturday (tied) and Sunday (broken) set new records. Overnight low temperature missed the record by a degree yesterday. Then this morning temperatures would need to drop to 16 below zero to break the record.

From here temperatures start to turn around. Yet, early-week temperatures will still be dangerous. This morning wind chill advisories and warnings are in effect across the entire Coulee Region. Bundle up, stay aware and look for the warmer times!

After highs stop at zero all weekend long, President’s day will bring highs back above zero for some. The sunshine will continue to shine bright as highs top out in the single digits above and below zero.

Then with clear skies overnight temperatures drop off again. Expect lows below zero through at least Thursday morning. Yet, high temperatures start to make improvements tomorrow.

Highs will return to the teens under the sunshine Tuesday. The pattern continues to stay quiet for the work week with increasing clouds at times. By Thursday, highs could return to the 20s and it only gets warmer into the weekend.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett