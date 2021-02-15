Egypt officials: Cairo building partially collapses; 3 dead

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say an apartment building in Cairo has partially collapsed, killing at least three people. The collapse happened overnight and on Monday morning, rescue workers were still searching for possible survivors trapped under the rubble of the two-story building. The three dead were all from one family. Reports said rescuers managed to pull out an injured child from under the rubble. It was not immediately clear what had caused the collapse. It’s not uncommon for buildings to collapse in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.