Fauci wins $1 million Israeli prize for ‘defending science’

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci has won a $1 million award from a private Israeli foundation for “courageously defending science” during the coronavirus pandemic. The Dan David Foundation named Fauci on Monday for the honor. The foundation says President Joe Biden’s top medical advisor had earned it over a half century of contributions to HIV research and AIDS relief, and for advocating for vaccines being distributed to millions of people to fight COVID-19. The foundation’s statement did not mention Fauci’s former boss, President Donald Trump, who stymied Fauci’s follow-the-science approach to the pandemic. But it credited Fauci for “courageously defending science in the face of uninformed opposition during the challenging COVID crisis.”