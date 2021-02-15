Iowa State looks to end streak vs Oklahoma St.

Iowa State (2-14, 0-11) vs. Oklahoma State (13-6, 6-6)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State looks to extend Iowa State’s conference losing streak to 16 games. Iowa State’s last Big 12 win came against the TCU Horned Frogs 65-59 on Feb. 25, 2020. Oklahoma State is coming off a 67-60 win over Kansas State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 56 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BOLTON: Rasir Bolton has connected on 31.5 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Iowa State is 0-14 when it allows at least 64 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

WINNING WHEN: Oklahoma State is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Cowboys are 3-6 when opponents score more than 71 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Iowa State and Oklahoma State are ranked at the top of the Big 12 when it comes to pace. The Cyclones are ranked second in the conference with 70.9 possessions per game this season while the Cowboys are ranked first at 73.3 possessions per game.

