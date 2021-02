LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW) - The La Crescent boys defeated Rushford-Peterson on Monday night 57-51.

Luke O'Hare scored 17 points for Rushford-Peterson and in the process, scored his 1,000th career point.

But Parker McQuin had 17 of his own for La Crescent.

Up next for the Lancers, Wabasha-Kellogg on Thursday, February 18th.