La Crosse Co. Health Dept. Director leaving to take a position with the state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski is leaving her position to work for the state.

In a statement from the county, it said that she is taking a position with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

It didn't specify what position she was taking with the state.

The statement said that she will be missed and stated, in part, "La Crosse County wishes Jen all the best in her new endeavor and we know there is a strong ally at the state level for us to continue partnering in the future."

Rombalski led the health department for the past five years.

During the past year, she has overseen the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though less frequent now, she held regular briefings, sometimes daily, for the public providing guidance on how to best deal with the coronavirus since it began a year ago.

She also was infected with the virus last October.

La Crosse County Administrator Steve O'Malley said that until a new Health Director is approved, he is designating Associate County Administrator Jane Klekamp as the Interim Health Director, "in partnership with other La Crosse County leaders, to guide the department over the near-term during this crucial time." Klekamp led the COVID-19 response from County Administration since last March.

Rombalski issued her own statement not long after the county released the information on her departure.

First, I wish to express gratitude. I am so incredibly grateful to this community for all the support you have shown me and our department during this challenging time fighting a pandemic. I ask you to continue to provide this support to the Health Department staff during this transition. I have no doubt that you will continue to see great leadership and service from this dedicated team.

Second, this change was unplanned. Despite this, I believe it is important as a leader to have the courage to accept opportunities that can both help you grow and be a better version of yourself and can support public health and local health departments in new and positive ways. In my new role, I will be able to bring the voice of local public health to the senior leadership table in the Division of Public Health.