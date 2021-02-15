Low vaccine supply means canceled appointments for Gundersen patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After receiving a low supply of COVID-19 vaccine, Gundersen Health System said Monday afternoon that they'll have to cancel nearly 800 first dose appointments in the coming week.

The move affects only Gundersen's Wisconsin patients.

The 780 appointments were scheduled between Thursday, February 18 and Tuesday, February 23 at both the La Crosse and Onalaska locations.

A statement from Gundersen said that it anticipates administering fewer than 3,000 total doses system-wide and fewer than 1,000 first dose vaccinations.

Gundersen said that the people whose appointments were canceled will have priority for rescheduling as supply allows.

They're encouraging people to receive the vaccination at another location if they're able.

