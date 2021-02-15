Mask fitter recommendation based on UW-Madison research

MADISON (WKOW) - The CDC is now recommending mask fitters as a method to maximize the fit and effectiveness of face coverings based on a recent study.

The agency cites research done at UW-Madison that found that when the Badger Seal - a mask fitter that was developed by UW-Madison engineers - was put over a three-ply mask, it reduced the amount of particles able to enter by 15 times.

Lennon Rodgers, director of the Grainger Engineering Design Lab in the College of Engineering at UW-Madison says the CDC recommendation is a huge boost to the project.

"When I saw the CDC recommendations came out, it actually felt quite good. Because again, we had been working on this for a long time," Rodgers said.

He said immediately after the interaction, there was an increase of traffic on their website.

"That makes me feel great," he said.

Rodgers says effective masking comes down to the fit and a fitter mask is a simple and effective solution.

According to Badger Seal website, the mask fitter increases filtration performance, increases breathability because only a reusable mask is used, reduces fogginess with eyeglass and reduces slipping. The site also says it's cheap, simple, comfortable, easy to use and open source.

The Badger Seal can be made at home with inexpensive supplies following instructional videos released by UW-Madison. They can also be bought from external manufactures listed on the website.

