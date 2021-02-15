Minnesota reports 611 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Monday that another 611 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Five of the cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said. Houston and Fillmore counties each had one new case. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 474,169 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,253 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 21,861 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 18,165 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 6,990,085. About 3,371,276 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

State health officials said 460,537 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH reported in Monday's update that two more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 6,378 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 4,016 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 675,329 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 238,104 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series. The state said 12.1% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 4.3% have completed the vaccine series.

MDH also said a total of 25,197 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,197 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here