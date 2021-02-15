More COVID-19 vaccines needed for mass vaccination clinic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Health officials need to secure more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before planning a mass vaccination clinic in Western Wisconsin.

"Before we can plan a mass vaccination clinic we actually need a supply of vaccines," Gundersen Health System vaccine expert Dr. Raj Naik said. "We haven't been able to move past early discussions because we have not been able to verify enough supply of vaccines to pull off an event like that."

Health officials at Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, and the La Crosse County Health Department did discuss locations in the area that could work.

Valley View Mall, UW-La Crosse and the La Crosse Center are a few locations that could provide space for it.

"It takes a lot of organization," La Crosse County Health Department preparedness coordinator Brenda Lutz-Hanson said. "First, for a site security assessment we need to make sure that we have secure access points for the public and the staff."

She said the next step is ensuring only Wisconsin residents get vaccinated if they decide to use the site.

"Then we make sure that they are educated about whatever drug they are receiving and again screening for any additional reasons that they should not be receiving that drug," Lutz-Hanson said.

She said that while they can prepare, it could be close to a month we'll see large numbers of people vaccinated.

