Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman, African to lead WTO

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The 164 countries of the World Trade Organization on Monday approved Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the body’s new head. She is the first woman and the first African to lead the Geneva-based organization. US President Joe Biden’s administration endorsed her after the Trump administration had opposed her. Supporting her is part of Biden’s vow to re-engage in multilateral organizations instead of Trump’s “America first” approach. But there are still thorny disputes to resolve. That’s especially true when it comes to the WTO’s appeals process, where the US has said the WTO unduly restricts US trade measures against other countries perceived to be engaging in unfair trade.