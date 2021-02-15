Northern Iowa, Valpo meet in conference play

Northern Iowa (7-14, 5-10) vs. Valparaiso (8-14, 5-8)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Northern Iowa in a MVC matchup. Northern Iowa won 74-60 at home against Valparaiso in its last outing. Valparaiso lost 74-60 on the road to Northern Iowa in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe, Bowen Born and Nate Heise have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 46 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DONOVAN: Donovan Clay has connected on 21.6 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 69.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-11 when they score 68 points or fewer and 7-3 when they exceed 68 points. The Brown and Gold are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 8-3 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Brown and Gold. Valparaiso has 32 assists on 68 field goals (47.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Northern Iowa has assists on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is ranked second in the MVC with an average of 69.5 possessions per game.

