Police seek man in Marshalltown convenience store killing

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa are seeking a suspect in the early-morning shooting death of a man working at a Marshalltown convenience store. Marshalltown police say the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday inside a Casey’s convenience story on Third Avenue. Officers called to the store found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who later died. He was identified as Michael Ray West, a 48-year-old Marshalltown resident who was working at the store. Police have not publicly identified a suspect, but do have surveillance video from the store showing a person in sunglasses and a black hooded jacket brandishing a gun as he walks through the store’s entrance.