Texas freeze leaves millions in north Mexico without power

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Freezing weather in Texas has led to a chain of events that left almost 5 million customers in northern Mexico without power as a shortage of natural gas disrupted electricity production. Mexico’s government-owned utility says its operations were left short as the winter storm in Texas froze natural gas pipelines. Mexico uses gas to generate about 60% of its power, compared to about 40% in the United States. The Mexican utility says that by midday Monday it had restored power to about 65% of the 4.8 million customers affected by the blackout, mainly in the northern border states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas. A smaller number of users were also affected in Durango and Zacatecas.