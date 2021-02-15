Throng of fans pay respects at actor Cicely Tyson’s viewing

NEW YORK (AP) — People have traveled across the country and stood in a block-long line to pay respects to Cicely Tyson at a public viewing. As it began on a wintry Monday morning, admirers of the pioneering Black actor already had formed a long line outside Harlem’s famed Abyssinian Baptist Church. Some said they had come from as far as Atlanta or Los Angeles to be there. The New York-born Tyson died Jan. 28, at age 96. In the 1960s, Tyson was the first Black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic television series. She won Emmy Awards for 1974’s “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” among many other accolades.