Tips for those heading to the polls for Spring primary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you are heading to the polls for Tuesday's Spring primary election there are a few things to keep in mind before heading out the door.

If you are already a registered voter it is important to bring an acceptable form of identification, such as your driver's license or passport. If you are not already registered, you can register at your polling place.

Interim La Crosse City Clerk Nikki Elsen says Tuesday's primary will look a lot like the November presidential election. "We will have all the same COVID protocols in place. Sanitization, masked poll workers, plexiglass stands. So that will be in place, the process itself as far as voting is also the same."

Tuesday's primary election will feature the La Crosse mayoral race and the state superintendent race. The primary will narrow the field to the top two candidates, who will then square off in the spring election set for April 6.

Polls are open from 7 a.m to 8 p.m.

To learn more about what is on your ballet or to find your polling place visit, MyVote.

