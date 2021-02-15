Vigorous preparation returns as Biden calls other leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — A familiar ritual is taking shape in the Biden White House. It starts with bulky briefing packages, war-gaming of “what-ifs,” and Oval Office discussions about how to talk to a particular U.S. ally or adversary. Twelve times since he took office, President Joe Biden has dialed up a world leader after reinstituting what was a long-held White House standard mothballed by Donald Trump: vigorous preparation. The changes to telephone diplomacy have been about both style and substance as Biden has sought to send the message to foreign leaders that he’s determined to reset the U.S. relationship with the world.