Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 8:54 am
8:16 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Vernon

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Vernon County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

wxowweather

More Stories

Skip to content