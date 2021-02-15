Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 20 to 35 below 0 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

