Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central

Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast

Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&