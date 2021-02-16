A unique twist on a Polish classic for Fat Tuesday

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Fat Tuesday means indulging in sweet treats like a paczki.

This Polish classic is similar to a deep-fried doughnut, usually glazed or covered in powder sugar, with different types of fillings like plum jam, raspberry, or Bavarian cream.

However, Linda's Bakery puts a special twist on their paczki. They make their paczki with two sweet buns instead of a jelly-infused doughnut. The filling is visible and consists of a cannoli crème or a raspberry cream cheese.

One version features a raspberry creme filling, covered in powdered sugar. The other version features only the cannoli crème with a chocolate chip coating on the outside.

Even though these paczki's look different, customers say they taste great.

"I actually prefer these from regular paczki's, to be honest," said Michael Rusin."It's a little different. My parents love traditional paczki's. I'm not the biggest fan. I can't say these are traditional but these are so good to me."

Linda's has sold well over 500 over these treats, according to staff, even selling out at times.

To learn more about Linda's, visit https://www.lindasbakery.com/