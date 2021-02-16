Belarus targets journalists, activists in new raids

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have raided the homes and offices of journalists and human rights activists. It is the latest move aimed at squelching a wave of demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Police searched the offices of the Belarusian Association of Journalists and the Viasna human rights center, as well as the apartments of its members. More than 30 people were detained briefly, and at least two of them remain in custody. Belarus has been rocked by protests ever since official results from Aug. 9 presidential elections gave Lukashenko a landslide victory. The opposition and some poll workers dismissed the result as rigged.