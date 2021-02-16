Business owners ruined by protests plead for rebuilding bill

ST. PAUL, MInn. (AP) — Owners of Twin Cities businesses that were raided and burned during the violent protests over the death of George Floyd are appealing to lawmakers for help with rebuilding. Several store owners in Minneapolis and St. Paul told members of the House Capital Investment Committee Tuesday about the need for a proposed $300 million borrowing package. Minnesota Public Radio News reports that he committee agreed to advance the plan to another panel. Some Republicans are leery of the amount of borrowing and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of Gull Lake, said he is opposed to proposals that would have the cities manage the money. Gazelka said there’s a better way to help those businesses. The House bill requires at least two more committee stops before a possible floor vote.