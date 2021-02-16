Court revives lawsuit over Minnesota family’s 2015 killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit filed by relatives of a Greenwood man who killed his wife and the couple’s three children before killing himself in 2015. Relatives of Brian Short had sued Park Nicollet health system. They alleged that doctors did not do enough to treat Short’s mental illness. A lower court dismissed the case, and the family appealed. The appeals court ruled Tuesday that Short’s mental-health provider owed a duty of care to him as a matter of law. The case was sent back to district court for trial. A spokeswoman said Park Nicollet is “evaluating next steps.”