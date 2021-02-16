Epstein ex-girlfriend alleges abuse by guard in federal jail

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend claims a guard physically abused her at a Brooklyn federal lockup. Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer told a judge in a letter Tuesday that the British socialite who has pleaded not guilty to recruiting girls for the financier to sexually abuse in the 1990s is losing weight, hair and her ability to concentrate and prepare for trial. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote that Maxwell was physically abused during a recent pat down search. Sternheim repeated earlier claims that her client is being subjected to onerous conditions in part because jail officials are giving her undivided attention because Epstein killed himself in August 2019 in a Manhattan lockup. He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment.