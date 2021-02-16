European court rejects case vs Germany over Afghan airstrike

BERLIN (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a complaint against German authorities’ refusal to prosecute an officer who ordered the deadly bombing in 2009 of two fuel tankers in northern Afghanistan. Scores of people died when U.S. Air Force jets bombed the tankers hijacked by the Taliban near Kunduz. The strike was ordered by the commander of the German base in Kunduz, who feared insurgents could use the trucks to carry out attacks. An Afghan man who lost two sons in the airstrike took the case to the European Court of Human Rights after German authorities declined to prosecute Klein. He alleged that Germany failed to conduct an effective investigation and that no “effective” remedy was available.