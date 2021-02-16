France passes anti-radicalism bill that worries Muslims

PARIS (AP) — Lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved a bill that would strengthen oversight of mosques, schools and sports clubs to safeguard France from radical Islamists and ensure respect for French values _ one of President Emmanuel Macron’s landmark projects. Tuesday’s vote in the lower house was the first critical hurdle for the legislation after two weeks of intense debate. The bill passed 347 to 151 with 65 abstentions. The bill covers most aspects of French life but has been hotly contested by some Muslims, lawmakers and others who fear the state is intruding on essential freedoms and pointing a finger at Islam, the nation’s No. 2 religion.