Governor wants to overhaul citizen arrests after Arbery case

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is backing a plan to overhaul Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law. He’s taking aim at a statute scrutinized last year after white men fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man they claimed had committed a crime. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday he wants to end the 1863 law, while still allowing security guards and store employees to hold people they accuse of a crime until police arrive. Kemp says the February 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery shows the need for change. The men charged with Arbery’s killing say they were attempting a citizen’s arrest. Prosecutors say Arbery was merely jogging when the white men pursued him.