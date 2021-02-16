Home invasion suspect dies after 82-year-old man fights back

JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a man accused of attacking an elderly couple in their home is dead after the 82-year-old husband fought back. The couple told the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office the man forced his way into their home in Jackson on Monday afternoon and attacked them with a knife. Authorities say the assailant cut a 79-year-old woman on her forehead before her husband stopped the attack by repeatedly striking the intruder with the butt of a firearm. A coroner says the suspect died Monday night at a hospital and an autopsy will be conducted. Authorities identified him as 61-year-old Harold L. Runnels Jr.