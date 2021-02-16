Improvements but wintry weather still prominent

The official low in La Crosse fell to -21 degrees, crushing the record of -16 set back in 1905. Highs climbed back to above zero for La Crosse to break the 3-day streak at zero or below.

Today the above zero numbers will start to flush the entire region. Sunshine will continue with highs nearing the lower teens. It will be the first time temperatures climb above 10 degrees since last Wednesday. Overnight winds will switch to come from the south and more warming continues.

The switch in winds may bring a few flurries Wednesday afternoon under clouds skies. Yet, temperatures take big steps towards the 20s. With the lack of sunshine, the first official day in the 20s may hold off until Thursday.

The climb continues this weekend with highs back into the 30s by Sunday. However, a light snow chance will sweep the region. This will give the area and new inch of snowfall and could create slick roads into Monday morning.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett