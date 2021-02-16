James, Lakers, minus Davis, fend off Timberwolves 112-104

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to help the Los Angeles Lakers pull away from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 112-104 victory.

Dennis Schröder scored 24 points for the Lakers, who ended a seven-game losing streak at Minnesota.

They won at Target Center for the first time since March 25, 2015.

Anthony Edwards had a career-high 28 points plus seven rebounds and five assists for the Timberwolves. They were outscored 17-5 to start the fourth quarter after a spirited effort over the first three periods.