Lawyers give EU agency notice over Greece migrant pushbacks

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Human rights lawyers have formally accused the European Border and Coast Guard Agency of violating the rights of migrants to seek asylum, as well as other breaches of EU and international law. Two legal groups called on Frontex to immediately stop its activities in the Aegean Sea. The agency’s executive director has two months to respond before the groups take the case to the European Court of Justice. The lawyers accuse Frontex of not only failing to report collective expulsions carried out by Greece at sea but also directly participating in Greece’s illegal pushback of asylum-seekers trying to cross from Turkey by boat. Frontex denies any wrongdoing. Greece has repeatedly denied it carries out pushbacks.