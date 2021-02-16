Local athlete with chance to compete in three state tournaments this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas girls basketball team is surging towards yet another state title. Blugold senior guard Fiona O'Flaherty is a seasoned vet when it comes to state tournaments.

O'Flaherty is a four-sport athlete for Aquinas High School in tennis, cross country, soccer, and basketball.

This past fall, O'Flaherty made it to state for both cross country and tennis. She says it was quarantine that kept her motivated.

"During quarantine, that's the time where you get your best when no one is watching you're just working hard off the court or off the field," said O'Flaherty.

"All she wants to do is win, so having kids like that with that kind of character, it just makes it easier as a coach to breed that kind of culture here," said girls basketball coach, Dave Donarski.

Aquinas hosts Northwestern on Thursday, February 18 in the sectional semi-finals.