Missing Barron County man found dead

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Barron County man missing for the past week was found dead on Tuesday.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, a homeowner on Silver Lake, which is northeast of Cumberland, found a truck crashed on the shoreline of his property.

Authorities arrived and found Ben Jacobson dead along with his truck that had crashed into an embankment and brush.

Jacobson had last been seen on Feb. 8.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald thanked those who helped in the search. That includes pilots who started searching late last week.