Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Music blared from a French Quarter restaurant courtyard on Mardi Gras morning — but there was nobody there to hear it until Tom Gibson and Sheila Wheeler of Philadelphia walked out of their hotel’s nearly empty lobby. Gibson said they expected Fat Tuesday to be a bit lower key than normal. But he remembered crowds so dense it was hard to walk down Bourbon Street, and the empty street was a shock. Freezing weather helped enforce coronavirus pandemic orders that closed bars in the city and canceled all parades. Even take-out drinks are forbidden.