Myanmar police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Police in Myanmar have filed a new charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said Tuesday, which may allow her to be held indefinitely without trial. Her lawyer told reporters after meeting with a judge that Suu Kyi has been charged with violating Article 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law, which has been used to prosecute people who have broken coronavirus restrictions. Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1, has already been charged with possessing walkie-talkies that were imported without being registered. The new charge may allow her to be held indefinitely without trial because a change in the Penal Code made by the junta permits detention without court permission.