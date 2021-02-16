No. 2 Baylor set to resume play Feb. 23 after COVID-19 pause

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 2 Baylor is set to resume the season Feb. 23 at home against Iowa State following a six-game hiatus that started because of COVID-19 protocols. The Big 12 says Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma State was postponed. The conference didn’t specify whether the postponement was over COVID-19 issues or winter weather affecting Texas. Baylor hasn’t played since matching the best start in school history at 17-0 with an 83-69 win over No. 12 Texas on Feb. 2.