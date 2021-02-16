Primary to narrow candidate fields for La Crosse mayor, state superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW/AP) — Voters on Tuesday narrow the field of ten candidates for La Crosse Mayor and seven candidates seeking to become Wisconsin’s top education official.

They are the two largest races featured in the Spring Primary.

The ten candidates for mayor seek to take over for Mayor Tim Kabat, who decided not to run for another term.

The state superintendent primary on Tuesday pits a conservative-backed candidate who says she’s a Democrat against six others with more Democratic support. One of the candidates is former West Salem Schools Superintendent Troy Gunderson, who announced his candidacy shortly after he retired from his position.

The top two vote-getters on Tuesday in the officially nonpartisan race to be secretary of the Department of Public Instruction will advance to the April 6 general election. The same is true for the mayor's race where the top two move to the April election.

Besides those two races, there are two contests for seats on town boards for Campbell and Holland.

Spots on the Holmen and Black River Falls school boards are also on ballots on Tuesday.

Polls are open statewide Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

State election officials expect turnout to be low for the race, which is the only statewide contest on the ballot in many municipalities.

Find voting information here: My Vote Wisconsin

