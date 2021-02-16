Kerr, Underly ahead in state superintendent race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A candidate with broad support from conservatives who claims she is a Democrat and another endorsed by the state teachers union were leading Tuesday based on early results in the race to become Wisconsin’s top education official. Deborah Kerr, the former superintendent in Brown Deer, and Jill Underly, the Pecatonica Area School District superintendent, were poised to advance from a crowded field of seven candidates with more than half of precincts reporting. The top two candidates in the officially nonpartisan race to be secretary of the Department of Public Instruction will advance to the April 6 general election.