Authorities confirm 2 deaths in Rock County plane crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people died when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville. The Rock County Sheriff’s Department says the plane had reported a problem to the airport tower before the tower lost contact about 9:27 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators believe the pilot was trying to return to the airport when the plane crashed about a mile south of the airport near the Rock River, The Janesville Gazette reports that the plane appeared to hit some trees before crashing. Authorities say the wings were torn off the plane. The plane was described as an experimental plane, but no further description was available.