Slovakia sees virus deaths soar, blames U.K. variant

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia has become the country with most COVID-19 deaths by size of population in the world. Johns Hopkins University says the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Slovakia has risen from 1.68 deaths per 100,000 people on Feb. 1 to 1.78 deaths per 100,000 people on Monday. Portugal, which topped the global table for more than three weeks, dropped to second with 1.48 deaths per 100,000. A Slovak epidemiologist told the Associated Press that the highly contagious coronavirus variant first found in Britain significantly contributed to the situation. The British variant has become dominant in Slovakia.