Slovakia sees virus deaths soar, blames U.K. variant

9:05 am National news from the Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia has become the country with most COVID-19 deaths by size of population in the world. Johns Hopkins University says the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Slovakia has risen from 1.68 deaths per 100,000 people on Feb. 1 to 1.78 deaths per 100,000 people on Monday. Portugal, which topped the global table for more than three weeks, dropped to second with 1.48 deaths per 100,000. A Slovak epidemiologist told the Associated Press that the highly contagious coronavirus variant first found in Britain significantly contributed to the situation. The British variant has become dominant in Slovakia.  

Associated Press

