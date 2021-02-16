South Africa’s health care workers eager for first vaccines

ELANDSDOORN, South Africa (AP) — Health care workers at the Ndlovu Care Group in rural South Africa are among those eagerly awaiting the first jabs of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is being rolled out to them starting this week. The country’s inoculation campaign has been disrupted by a last-minute change. Officials have decided to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, even though it is not approved for general use anywhere in the world, after a small study raised questions about how effective the AstraZeneca vaccine is against the virus variant found in South Africa. Many people are eager to be vaccinated in South Africa, which has seen nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including more than 47,000 deaths.