Storlies’ success based on memories, not milestones

FALL CREEK (WQOW) – Rick and Randy Storlie still enjoy every practice, every game and every relationship they’ve developed in high school basketball.

In a season filled with challenges, the twins have reached three major milestones. Rick earned his 400th win with Fall Creek High School in December, Randy won his 600th game with Blair-Taylor in early February, and the duo surpassed 1,000 combined wins somewhere in between.

“It still hasn’t set in that anyone could do that,” Rick Storlie said.

“It’s probably a record that will never be broken,” Randy Storlie added.

The brothers don’t track wins and losses, and are often told by others when they approach or pass a milestone.

They coach for their kids and their communities.

“That’s what it’s about, the connections,” Rick Storlie said.

Both Blair-Taylor and Fall Creek earned conference titles this season. The teams will begin postseason play on Friday.