Tuesday’s Scores

8:53 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Bowler/Gresham 85, White Lake 68

Brodhead 68, Monticello 63

Cameron 84, Barron 82

Chequamegon 64, Mercer 34

Clear Lake 66, Cumberland 60

Hurley 68, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 43

Little Chute 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 38

Luck 77, Birchwood 39

Racine Lutheran 89, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 57

River Valley 59, Lancaster 52

Division I Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Germantown 65, Nicolet 63

Manitowoc Lincoln 61, Sheboygan North 40

Oshkosh North 86, Sheboygan South 80

Slinger 72, Hartford Union 48

West De Pere 60, Appleton East 43

Division I Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Monona Grove 66, Janesville Craig 54

Verona Area 62, Middleton 56

Waukesha North 78, Watertown 68

Division I Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Greenfield 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 64

Marquette University 60, Wauwatosa West 45

Waterford 58, Union Grove 51

Division I Section I=

Regional First Round=

Eau Claire North 65, Marshfield 44

Green Bay East 67, Green Bay Preble 61

Green Bay Southwest 80, Pulaski 56

Hortonville 66, Wausau West 28

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Holmen 25

Division II Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Menasha 69, Berlin 31

Ripon 57, Winneconne 55

Shawano 62, Green Bay West 39

Sheboygan Falls 56, Two Rivers 39

Division II Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Edgewood 53, Mount Horeb 35

Evansville 50, Delavan-Darien 47

McFarland 67, Platteville 33

Division II Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Kewaskum 47, Port Washington 37

New Berlin West 66, New Berlin Eisenhower 64

Wilmot Union 88, Catholic Memorial 64

Division II Section I=

Regional First Round=

Ellsworth 62, Baldwin-Woodville 52

Mosinee 82, Wausau East 62

Division III Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Kewaunee 68, Chilton 58

Peshtigo 85, Oconto Falls 63

Southern Door 43, Sturgeon Bay 32

Division III Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Belleville 35, Dodgeville 24

Brodhead 68, Cambridge 54

Marshall 69, Clinton 25

Prairie du Chien 59, Lancaster 55

River Valley 56, Westby 52

Division III Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Lomira 72, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 52

Random Lake 54, Howards Grove 52

Shoreland Lutheran 85, Kenosha Christian Life 37

Division III Section I=

Regional First Round=

Durand 59, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54

Elk Mound 61, Osseo-Fairchild 45

Mondovi 57, Arcadia 55

Unity 50, Bloomer 37

Division IV Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Crandon 53, Gillett 44

Gibraltar 70, Algoma 46

Mishicot 84, Sevastopol 34

Division IV Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Melrose-Mindoro 85, Kickapoo 44

Pacelli 84, Tri-County 33

Whitehall 47, Lincoln 40

Division IV Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Boscobel 68, Riverdale 37

Dodgeland 42, Johnson Creek 40

Division IV Section I=

Regional First Round=

Colfax 75, Augusta 54

Regis 70, Cadott 31

Webster 64, Boyceville 37

Division V Section 2=

Regional First Round=

Three Lakes 71, Niagara 34

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 53, Mercer 35

Division V Section 3=

Regional First Round=

Greenwood 59, Loyal 47

Port Edwards 39, Assumption 36

Potosi 60, De Soto 50

Division V Section 4=

Regional First Round=

Albany 37, Juda 35

Belmont 54, Argyle 51

Black Hawk 65, Pecatonica 39

Williams Bay Faith Christian 47, Catholic Central 39

Division V Section I=

Regional First Round=

Bruce 48, Lake Holcombe 46

Lac Courte Oreilles 82, Winter 64

New Auburn 70, Gilman 41

Owen-Withee 67, Cornell 31

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Drummond 41, Webster 30

Shorewood 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

